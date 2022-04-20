SP Disrupts UP Assembly Over Demand For Caste Based Census

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party members disrupted the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday over their demand for caste based census forcing adjournment of the House.

After the SP members demonstrated in the Well of the House raising slogans, the Question hour was disrupted for about 50 minutes.

Leader of the opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary raised the demand for caste based census as the House assembled for the day. He said that the Other Backward Community(OBC) were being denied their rights and hence the fresh census to start from April, should also include caste census.

Mr Chaudhary said the BJP government was denying the rights of the OBCs and claiming themselves as the champion of the OBCs.

When Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit refused to allow them to speak, the SP members trooped in the well of the House raising slogans.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said neither the state government nor the state Assembly has the power to order for a caste based census. He alleged that the SP members were in no mood to work hence they were trying to raise such an issue, which has no relevant in the state. "We have full respect for the OBCs and always fought for their cause," he further said.

The Speaker too said that the state Assembly has no power to order for a caste based census.

Later, when the disturbance continued, he adjourned the House for 35 minutes. Later it was increased by another 10 minutes.

The SP in the recent past was raising the issue of caste based census and demanding reservation for the OBCs as per their population.

