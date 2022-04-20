SP dispute: All eyes on EC verdict tomorrow

Lucknow: With all eyes on the verdict of the Election Commission (EC) tomorrow over the fate of the 25-year-old Samajwadi Party following a dispute between father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the party rank and file remain with crossed fingers over the future of the party. Both the factions are camping in New Delhi, with Mulayam rushing yesterday after holding his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav and BJP responsible for the revolt by his son.

However, Akhilesh is in Lucknow and could rush to the national capital, if required. Tomorrow, the EC has called both the factions to appear before it at 1130 hrs for the hearing, after which it will give its verdict on the 'Cycle' symbol. Though any reconciliation seems to have eluded between the warring factions, but still the statement of Mulayam saying yesterday that he would do anything to save the party from split, is the only hope for any compromise to prevent the division. However, it is unfortunate that SP, which had grown from nowhere to a grand party in just 25 years, was on the verge of collapse only due to the power struggle within the family and the workers and leaders are shattered with the Assembly elections on their head.

The party, which started from zero in 1992 got the vote share of 17.94 percent in its first elections in 1993 and thereafter, its vote percentage increased in every elections thereafter with touching the highest of 29.13 percent in the last 2012 polls. Within 11 months since the formation of the party, Mulayam became the Chief Minister of the state in December, 1992, but unfortunately after one-and-a-half year, it crumbled in June, 1995, when the infamous Guest house incident occurred, in which Mayawati sustained attempt on her life by SP leaders. In the next elections of 1996, SP fielded 281 candidates, in which 110 won with 21.80 percent of votes, but it had to sit in the Opposition as BJP and BSP went for an alliance to form the Government. In 2002 Assembly polls, SP contested in 390 segments and won 143 seats with a vote percentage of 25.37 percent.

Though at first, the BSP- BJP Government came to power, but in 2003, Mulayam became the CM for the fourth and last time after they broke the BSP and Congress, to get majority in the Assembly. In 2007 Assembly polls, SP contested 393 seats, but won just 97. Surprisingly, their vote share increased to 25.43 percent even after winning less seats. BSP's Mayawati got the majority and she became the CM for the fourth time but first without any alliance. The golden era of SP was the 2012 Assembly polls, when it got absolute majority by winning 224 seats by fielding candidates in 401 segments without any pre-poll alliances. The vote percentage in this election was 29.13, highest ever by the party. However, Mulayam opted out from the CM post and his son Akhilesh took over the throne. But in the last five years, there was no dispute for four years, but the last one year brew trouble as the family dispute came in the fore from August, 2016 and by December, it was blown out of proportion. —UNI