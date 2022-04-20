SP Denied Permission To Hold State Party Convention At Janeshwar Mishra Park

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party has been denied permission by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to hold the state convention of the party at the Janeshwar Mishra Park.

The SP had announced to hold the convention at the park on September 23. The park was one of the flagship projects of the previous SP government of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The LDA has cited the Allahabad High Court order of May this year, banning marriage parties and political rallies in parks including the Janeshwar Mishra Park.

The state president of the Samajwadi party Naresh Uttam said here today that`` the Vice chairman of the LDA has expressed his inability to allot the Janeshwar Mishra park for the event of the party , if the permission is denied then we will search for an alternate venue for the state convention of the party''.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court disposing a PIL by a local organisation had directed the LDA that no birthday party, marriage reception party or rally or meeting by any political party be allowed at the Janeshwar Mishra Park.

Named after socialist ideologue and leader Janeshwar Mishra, the picturesque garden in Gomti Nagar extension, claimed to be Asia's largest and modelled after London's Hyde Park, "spread over 376-acres of land and comprising beautiful landscapes, two huge ponds, golf course, sports centre, gymnasium, cycle track, jogging track, theme gardens, children's play area and lawns – attracts visitors from all walks of life. The park was constructed at the cost of Rs 500 crore. Janeshwar Mishra park, the dream project of the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav , during the tenure of the previous government served as the venue for the then ruling party's conventions and meetings. The last big event of the SP at the park was the silver jubilee celebration in November 2016. The LDA had also constructed two marriage mandaps at the park with daily rent of Rs 3 lakh.