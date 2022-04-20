SP Demands Imposition Of President's Rule In UP Over Unnao Incident

Lucknow: on Friday demanded imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pardesh following handing over the Unnao gangrape case to the CBI.

The Party said UP is the 'fit case' for use of Article 356 of the Constitution after the Allahabad High Court said that 'anarchy prevails in its(UP's) governance'.

The Court questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the delay in BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arrest. The Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking its intervention in the case.

SP vice-president Kironmoy Nanda, said the comment of the Allahabad HC on the state of affair in UP is a serious matter and demanded that the Yogi government be dismissed immediately and President's rule imposed to instill the confidence of the people.

"The incident of Unnao has shaken up the entire country and it brought out the real face of the BJP," he told media persons here.

The former Rajya Sabha member also questioned the CBI that what was the reason for going an extra mile to take up Unnao case when they had other important cases to be taken care off.

"The CBI was not interested in taking several criminal cases of UP in the past, but suddenly it has shown interest in the Unnao case. It seems it would give a clean chit to the MLA," he alleged.

The SP leader also questioned the UP government that how the CBI arrested the MLA when the state police overnight had said there was no evidence against him. He questioned how the brother of the MLA was arrested in the same case but state police gave benefit to the legislator.

When asked Sengar's association with the SP in the past, Mr Nanda said, 'when the leader was in SP he did not dare to take law in his own hands but now as he is in BJP, he is free to do anything.'

Mr Nanda, who was critical of the BJP government at the Centre as well as in UP, said they are weakening all the Constitutional posts like the President, Vice-President, and institutions of judiciary and Parliament but now they are touching their lowest ebb for own vested interest.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded action against the policemen and officials involved in the Unnao incident and FIR should be registered against them.

He also demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation to the victim's family, a government job, a house and adequate security to all the members of the family. The press meet was also attended by SP state president Naresh Uttam and spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury.

Earlier, a five-member delegation of the SP Mahila Morcha, led by its president Gita Singh, handed over their report to Akhilesh Yadav at his residence on Friday morning. The delegation, went to meet the victim's family on April 11 and recorded all the charges of the family. "We were also threatened by the goons of the BJP MLA at Makhi village but some how we met the victim's family at a hotel in Unnao and took their version. It was a horrible experience for us and it shows that the victim's family is in danger," claimed Gita Singh. UNI