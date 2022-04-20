SP Demand Removal Of UP DGP, Rampur DM & SP From EC

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party has demanded the removal of the Uttar Pradesh director general of police O P Singh and the district magistrate and SSP of Rampur district, the native town of senior SP leader Azam Khan.

A delegation of senior SP leaders led by the leader of opposition in UP assembly Ram Govind Chowdhury met the UP's chief electoral officer Venketeshwar Lu here on Saturday and submitted the memorandum of demands. Ram Govind Chowdhary later alleged that the BJP government is targeting the senior party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan. He alleged that the district magistrate of Rampur has launched a vindictive campaign against Azam Khan to terrorise him.

The SP leader said the Urdu gate constructed on the road leading to Jauhar University was recently demolished by the district administration. He said district administration recently also forcibly evicted a school run by Azam Khan in a building allotted to him by the previous Samajwadi party government. On March 6, Rampur District Magistrate Anjaney Singh demolished Urdu Gate illegally constructed by Jauhar university trust, owned and operated by Azam Khan.

The SP leader alleged that the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Rampur have unleashed a reign of terror. Both the officers besides targeting the Samajwadi party leader are also terrorising the common people.

Azam Khan these days is perturbed over the speculations that the BJP is likely to field Jayaprada, former cine star and two term Samajwadi party MP Rampur as its candidate from this seat.

Jayaprada won the Lok Sabha election from Rampur in 2004. Despite the vehement opposition by Azam Khan, SP again nominated her as party candidate in 2009. Azam Khan spearheaded a virulent campaign against Jayaprada during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections yet she won from Rampur. Later Azam Khan was expelled from the party and readmitted ahead of the 2012 UP assembly elections.

To mount pressure on the district administration of Rampur and expand political space for himself Azam Khan has announced that the Rampur unit of the Samajwadi party will boycott upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Rampur Lok Sabha seat is in SP quota and Azam Khan is likely to the SP candidate from this seat. Azam Khan said the BJP wants to control all the institutions in the country and it has been successful to an extent. Slamming the Rampur district administration's crackdown on properties like Jauhar University, Khan stated, "We all have taken a unanimous decision to boycott the Lok Sabha elections because Rampur is living in fear. The agencies like CBI are being disrespected and used by the Centre."

On the demolition of Urdu Gate, Khan said, "district administration of Rampur is taking action at the behest of state government. They are making the situation in the state similar to that of Kashmir. In such a scenario, free and fair elections can't be conducted.". He added `` the local administration is hatching a conspiracy to target schools run by Jauhar trust, it has deliberately taken an action against the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University," he added. UNI