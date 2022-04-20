SP Delegation Calls On UP Guv, Accuses Govt Of Pursuing Vendetta Politics

Lucknow: A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and sought her intervention to check the alleged harassment of opposition leaders by the BJP-led state government due to political vendetta.



It also brought to her notice the "rising" incidents of crime in the state, a Samajwadi Party statement said.

A delegation led by SP state president Naresh Uttam, MLCs Sunil Yadav Sajan, Anand Bhadauria and Udaiveer Singh met the governor and handed over a memorandum to her, it said. "The BJP government in UP is acting against the opposition, especially the SP, due to political vendetta. Its behaviour is against the constitutional oath it has taken," the memorandum reads. "The law and order in the state is deteriorating day by day and people are afraid of criminals patronised by the government," it stated.

"The innocents are being harassed and fake encounters and custodial deaths are rising. So are cases of abduction, loot and murder. Rape incidents on women and children are also on the rise and the government has failed to control the situation," it added.

Alleging that police's behaviour has become "irresponsible", the SP said that the government was "suppressing protests, which is a right of the opposition in a democracy," and youths demanding jobs are being brutally lathicharged. Citing examples of party's MP from Rampur Azam Khan and other leaders, the delegation said fake cases are being lodged against party leaders and demanded immediate intervention of the governor to check the "unconstitutional" acts of the BJP government. PTI



