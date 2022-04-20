SP, Congress Protest Against PM Modi's Visit To Kanpur

Kanpur: Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act, a 'black law,' Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Saturday opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kanpur visit while the Congress accused the Union government of misleading the people in the name of 'Namami Gange' project.

The SP workers had gathered in separate areas of the city, including the Chakeri Airport, since the morning. As soon as they got to know about the arrival of Mr Modi, they started sloganeering.

State Minister Nilima Katiyar, who had come here to welcome the Prime Minister, got engaged in a heated argument with SP MLA Amitabh Bajpayee.

Meanwhile, SP and BJP workers clashed among themselves, although the police and administration mediated and calmed the matter.

Terming the CAB as a 'black law,' the SP workers said that it was the murder of democracy. The workers were holding banners and posters while raising slogans of 'Modi, go back.' Police later took the SP workers into custody and sent them to Police Line.

Reiterating the 'black law' term, Mr Bajpayee averred that the law was creating an atmosphere of fear among people of a particular community and the country was heading towards unrest and chaos. The Union government has taken the support of this Bill to hide from basic issues such as unemployment, inflation, falling economy.

Further, the SP MLA said due to the failure of the 'Namami Gange' mission, the tannery labourers were in a miserable condition. The state of Ganga in the city is deteriorating while 'smart-city' Kanpur is number one as far as pollution is concerned.

The dirt spreads everywhere and due to the fear of stray animals, the people are facing problems in coming out, he said. The SP MLA also gave a five-point memorandum to the district administration.

On the other hand, the Congress workers protested at Barra's Shastri Chowk under the leadership of party leader Vikas Awasthi. He said the BJP government was misleading the people in the name of cleaning the Ganga.

Mr Awasthi said the Ganga was in an extremely bad shape. Water and air are very polluted in the city while the state of roads is abysmal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur and reviewed the progress of Namami Gange project. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat and other Union Ministers and senior officials associated with the Namami Gange project were present in the meeting. UNI