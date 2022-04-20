SP, Congress, BSP Like Snakes, Social Cancer: Up Bjp Chief

Bhadohi: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya today likened rivals SP, Congress and BSP to different varieties of "snakes" and "social cancer", asking people to put an end to them by voting for the BJP.

"SP is a saanp (snake), BSP is a naag (serpent), while Congress is the kaala naag (black cobra). Its high time we all should end the social cancer in the society by these parties," Maurya said while addressing an election rally here. "SPs cycle has become punctured, while the elephant (of BSP) has become unconscious," he added. Bhadohi goes to polls on March 8 during the seventh phase of UP assembly polls. Taking potshots at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said the crowd which turns up at their election rallies usually shouts "Akhilesh-Rahul tum sangharsh karo, hum Modi ke saath hain (Both, Akhilesh and Rahul continue your struggle, but we are with Modi)." hat BJP will get absolute majority in the polls and form the government which will be devoted to the people. PTI