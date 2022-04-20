SP-Congress alliance on behest of BJP-Mayawati

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj party has slammed the Congress ?Samajwadi party alliance, alleging that the tie-up has been forged at the behest of the Bhartiya Janata Party.



BSP alleged that the alliance has been forged to prevent the BSP from attaining the clear majority in state assembly elections and forming the `Sarvajan hitay sarvajan sukhay' government.

Terming the Congress-SP alliance as ` rank opportunism'' BSP president Mayawati said in a statement here today that ``the SP and the congress have nothing in common yet they have joined hands at the behest of the BJP to benefit the big industrial houses''.

Mayawati also charged that the jugular vein of the Samajwadi party leadership is in the hands of the BJP as many of its leaders are under investigation by the Central Bureau of investigation. BSP supremo said SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav himself has admitted the party leaders are facing CBI investigation. Moreover she said ``bonhomie between the SP and the BJP was never a secret and SP leaders always connived with the BJP''.

``Congress is willing to face humiliation by joining hands with the SP, even as the five year tenure of the akhilesh Yadav was marked more by the crime, deterioration of law and order and communal riots rather than any positive achievement. What else can the alliance be called except opportunism'', said Mayawati.

The BSP supremo said the Congress for its narrow political ends has surrendered before the Samajwadi party to save its existence in UP.

Ms Mayawati charged that the congress by joining hands with the Samajwadi party has revived the memories of the communal riots at Meerut, Maliana, Hashimpura and Moradabad during the congress rule in UP. The former chief minister cautioned the people to beware of such an unholy alliance prompted by protecting the vested interests. She said this alliance is against the poor, downtrodden, formers and the working classes.





