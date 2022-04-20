SP, Cong Walk Out Of UP Assembly Over Increase In Crime Graph In Yogi Rule

Lucknow: Amid walkout by the Samajwadi Party and Congress members over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP today claimed in the state assembly that the crime rate decreased during the past three months of their rule. During the question hour, the opposition members were on their foot over the deteriorating law and order situation with increase in the crime graph but state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna maintained that public say that crime has decreased. Giving details, he said in between March 15 to May 9 last there were 729 murders, 60 cases of dacoity, 799 cases of loot, 2,682 cases of kidnapping and 803 cases of rapes in the state. The minister further said that the government has enforced NSA against three criminals, the gangster case against 126 criminals and Goonda Act against 131 criminals. However, the opposition members were not satisfied with the government's reply with Leader of the opposition Ram Govind Choudhury alleging that government was covering up the crime and criminals and walked out of the house along with his SP members. Later, the Congress members too joined them in the walkout. Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lalu claimed that the crime in the state quadrupled under the BJP rule. BSP member Lalji Verma, contradicted the government statement on the crime, saying that he got a report from some senior police officers which says that between March 16 to June 6 last, the number of dacoity cases were 81, while murder was 1,434. SP member Parasnath Yadav said that most of the arrested people in these cases are getting bail as the government was arresting fake people to cover up their lapses. In another question of SP member Sanjay Garg, state Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced that 1,950 cases of cyber crime has been registered in the state between October 1, 2016 to May 2,2017 in which 206 cases chargesheet and in 217 cases final reports have been filed. The minister also said that two special cyber cell has been set up in Lucknow and Noida where all the divisions have been attached. However, the member was dissatisfied on the investigation in the cases saying that only 21.7 per cent cases have been disposed so far. In another question of BSP member Mohammad Aslam Raini, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that police had to give their report to the passport office within 21 days of the applicant. He said in June last over 71,000 passports were issued in which police sent their report within 21 days expect for 313 cases while in May the number of delay in the passport was just 715 of the total 66,606 and in April it was just 67 of the total 61,223 passport.



--UNI