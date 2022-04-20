SP Chief To Address Rally At Deoria On Dec 20; Mulayam Sandesh Yatra From Tomorrow

Lucknow: (UNI) Ruling Samajwadi Party will hold its third rally in Deoria of eastern Uttar Pradesh on December 20, which will be addressed by the party president Mulayam Singh Yadav. The third phase of the Mulayam Sandesh Yatra, however, will start from tomorrow. Party sources said here today the next public meeting of the party would be held in Deoria where Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav will be the chief guest. State SP president Shivpal Singh Yadav will be the key speaker. The second rally was held in Bareilly yesterday while the first one was held at Ghazipur on November 23. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend these two rallies, which gave enough indication that the family feud was not over. Meanwhile, the third phase of the 'Mulayam Sandesh Yatra' will commence here tomorrow. This phase of the Yatra would cover the districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Kironmoy Nanda, Rajya Sabha MP and party national vice-president, who was slated to flag off the Yatra from the party state office, was busy in New Delhi hence some other leader will do the duty. Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha president Vikas Yadav will lead the Yatra. The Yatra from Lucknow will reach Faizabad, Ayodhya and pass through Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Deoria districts and culminate in Gorakhpur district. Mr Nanda told UNI from New Delhi today that the party cadres from each assembly constituency and each polling booth will participate in the Yatra. The Yatra would focus on 29 development schemes implemented by the Samajwadi Party Government during its tenure. He said the Akhilesh Yadav Government has not only fulfilled all the promises made by the party in its 2012 election manifesto but also initiated and implemented many projects which were not included in the manifesto. The first phase of the 'Mulayam Sandesh Yatra' was started from Lucknow on September 10, and it covered Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Allahabad in 10 days. The second phase was kicked off by the SP national president from Delhi on September 25, which travelled through west UP before culminating in Sitapur on September 30.

UNI