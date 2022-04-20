SP chief slams BJP for claiming credit for Kushinagar airport

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, here on Thursday, slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for claiming the work done by the SP government as his own. ''SP ka kaam, Janata ke naam,'' he tweeted.

Yadav said his government had initiated the process for the Kushinagar airport. "We also started the process for Meerut, Moradabad, Chitrakoot Azamgarh and other airports," he said.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday granted international status to the Kushinagar airport and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Yogi Adityanath said the international status to the Kushinagar airport would help in developing the Buddhist circuit, which included Kushinagar, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushmabhi, Sankisa, Lumbini and Bodhgaya.

The Chief Minister said it would give a major boost to international tourism. "Air travel to and from Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and other countries would be made easier," he said.

It would generate jobs and give a boost to economic activities in the region, he added.

About 95 per cent of the work on the airport project, spread over 590 acres, has been completed.

