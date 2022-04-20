SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Thanks Voters For Their Support In UP Bypolls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday thanked voters for their support in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls and said that his party is committed to development.

The SP''s Lucky Yadav won Malhani, the seat which was represented by his father Parasnath Yadav, whose death necessitated the by-election.

He defeated independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 4,632 votes. Three of SP candidates were runner-ups --- Javed Abbas (in Naugaon Sadat), Maharaj Singh Dhanghar (in Tundla) and Brahmashankar Tripathi (in Deoria).

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Thanks to all the voters for their support in the bypolls. We are committed to development." —PTI