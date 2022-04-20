SP Celebrates Sardar Patel Birth Anniv In Big Way

Lucknow: With an eye on the dominant OBC community Kurmi vote bank in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition Samajwadi Party on Tuesday organised a big show of the community leaders to mark the 142 birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Samajwadi Party perceived as Yadav dominantly party by the rest of the OBCs promised comprehensive representation to the community. Samajwadi Party mobilised all its leaders from the Kurmi community. The former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Beni Prasad Verma ,sulking for over a year, also shared the dais with the party president Akhilesh Yadav.

"Samajwadi Party will ensure that the Kurmi community is represented at all levels –'Samaj, Sarkar and Sangthan' when the party is voted to power. This community has traditionally supported the Samajwadi Party and we will ensure that the community gets due representation in the party," said Akhilesh Yadav addressing the meeting at the state office of the party for the birth anniversary celebrations.

"The state president of the SP is also from the Kurmi community. Naresh Uttam succeeded me as the state president. Earlier he was nominated and now he is the duly elected state president of the Party'', said the SP president.

Underlining the importance of the Sardar Patel, the first home minister of India and known as `Iron man' , the SP president said `` earlier the meeting on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel were held at the auditorium at the state office of the party , this time the event is held at the huge ground which is packed to capacity''. He added `` No other leader in India has ever been known as `Iron man', Sardar Patel had played a stellar role in the unification of India after independence which was fragmented into over 500 princely states''.

Targeting the BJP for its promise of constructing the statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat SP president said,"during the UP assembly elections the BJP did lot of drum beating about the statue of Sardar Patel and claimed that they collected steel from each and every village of India. We have not heard about the statue project since then and we also not aware whether the steel is rusting at some godown."

"I want to assure that after the return of the SP to power, the party will do something big and unprecedented for the memory of Sardar Patel'', said SP president adding "The Central government should print the photo of Sardar Patel and other leading lights of the freedom movement on the currency notes as the Reserve Bank of India is printing lots of currency notes these days."

Urging to people to be beware of the false promises by the BJP, SP president said,"I am at my wits end to understand as to how the people believe on the face value about the promises made by the BJP. First they promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each bank account , later demonetization of the high value currency notes to unearth black money , then loan waiver of the farmers and the latest is the Goods and services tax''.

He said `` BJP failed to deliver on all the four issues and the GST has ruined the millions of traders and businesses and I apprehend that many banks may go bust with the twin impact of the demonetization and the GST''.

Earlier Beni Prasad Verma in his address that Akhilesh Yadav is the prime minister material for 2019.

"Chowdhary Charan Singh represented Sardar Patel in UP and Mulayam Singh Yadav succeeded him. We tried our best but he missed the bus to become the prime minister of India.

The time has come to realise the unfulfilled dream by making Akhilesh Yadav as the next prime minister of India'', said Mr Verma, the tallest leader of the Kurmi community in Uttar Pradesh.