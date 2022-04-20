SP-BSP Worried Over Sudden Upsurge Of Priyanka In UP

Lucknow: Aggressive forays by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh wooing the minority community has worried the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, with the duo planning new strategies to counter Congress.

These two parties had been the major claimant of the minority vote in UP for the last over two decades.

Ms Vadra focussing attention on the community to win their confidence, after the protest broke out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state, has sent a positive message to the minority community.

Leaders of both the SP and BSP have confirmed here on Sunday that their leadership were concerned about the sudden onslaught of the Congress leader, forcing them to discuss alternative strategies. SP is particularly outraged over the Congress leader's visit to Azamgarh, since it's the Lok Sabha constituency of it's chief Akhilesh Yadav, a traditional bastion of Yadav-muslim electoral combine.

Contrary to hectic political activity by the Congress, the SP preferred to conduct the political operation from Lucknow, by issuing statements and using the social media.

The visit to Bijnor, Meerut and other places by Ms Vadra forced the SP to act and Akhilesh dispatched a party delegation to violence-affected districts, along with cheque of Rs five lakh to the families of the victims, who succumbed to police firing during the anti-CAA protests. BSP is yet to do something to match the work done by the SP. Ms Vadra's recent visit to the Muslim-dominated Bilariyaganj, a non-descript town in Azamgarh district, where several women had staged protests against the CAA and got injured in police lathi charge, triggered unease among the SP and BSP. Striving to re-establish her party in the political landscape of the state, that sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, Ms Vadra had her eyes fixed firmly on the Muslim vote bank, when she hugged the Muslim women and took little kids in her lap, during the visit to the minority families in Azamgarh. A predominantly Muslim town, people, especially the women, had turned up in large numbers to listen to Priyanka, who vowed to stand by them and take up the alleged police atrocity with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Priyanka, who drove to Bilariyanganj from Varanasi, passed through several small towns, where also people accorded her rousing receptions, much to the delight of Congress leaders. UNI