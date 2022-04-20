SP-BSP To Ally With JD(S) In Karnataka

Lucknow: Bitter rivals Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj party in Uttar Pradesh, still wary of joining hands to counter BJP, are likely to come on one platform in distant Karnataka.

The Bahujan Samaj Party announced to contest the upcoming Karnataka state assembly elections in alliance with the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular). Deve Gowda has now invited the Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to join the alliance and campaign for the assembly elections.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was the defence minister in HD Deve Gowda led United Front government at the Centre in 1996.

Samawjadi party sources here on Tuesday said party president Akhilesh Yadav will also campaign for the JD(S) in Karnataka assembly elections.

The BSP and the JD(S) have already announced that they are entering into an alliance to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls together. The alliance would continue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well. As per the understanding, the BSP will be contesting from eight reserved and 12 general Assembly constituencies spread across 14 districts of the state.

The JD(S) won just 40 of the 224 seats in 2013, and a tie-up with BSP as well as Left Parties could help it secure a few more wins in constituencies where it came a close second. The BSP contested 175 seats in 2013, winning none and accounting for less than one percent of the vote share.

SP sources said the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who has forged an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati with an eye on Dalit votes in the state, is working overtime to woo the backward communities and minorities ahead of the assembly election.

The JD(S) national president has held several rounds of parleys with Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav to campaign for JD(S).

SP sources said " Deve Gowda has held preliminary talks with Mulayam Singh and invited the latter to campaign."

SP sources said the alliance with the JD(S) fulfils the long held aspirations of the Samajwadi Party to emerge as an all India political party. S Bangrappa former chief minister of Karnataka elected to Lok Sabha from BJP in 2004 Lok Sabha elections had quit the party and contested the election on BJP ticket in 2005 and won from Shimoga.

Sources said the electoral understanding in Karnataka with the JD(S) will give a boost to the efforts to consolidate the huge OBC voter base in the southern state. A SP leader said former Prime Minister Deve Gowda is keen to get Mulayam Singh Yadav on board to address at least a few OBC rallies to be organised by JD(S) in the coming days.

SP sources said the alliance with the JD(S) is going to cut into votes of the incumbent Congress in Karnataka, which is locked in tough battle with the resurgent BJP in the state. The alliance fits into the scheme of Mulayam Singh Yadav who has strong antipathy towards the Congress.

He had vehemently opposed the alliance forged with the Congress by his son and then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav during the 2017 UP assembly elections. UNI