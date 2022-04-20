SP-BSP Team Meets UP Guv After Akhilesh Blocked From Going To Prayagraj

Lucknow: A 15-member joint delegation of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday morning met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and apprised him about the undemocratic attitude of the Yogi Adityanath government in preventing SP president Akhilesh Yadav from going to Prayagraj.

While the SP members were led by leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan, the BSP side was represented by Assembly leader Lalji Verma.

SP, UP president Naresh Uttam was also among the delegation.

During there about 30 minutes talks with the Governor, the Opposition leaders raised the 'dictatorial attitude' of the BJP government and persuaded him to intervene to save the democracy.

They alleged that Akhilesh Yadav was stopped in an undemocratic way at the Lucknow airport by a junior official and even questioned how the state police entered the airport tarmac.

The Governor gave a patience hearing to the leaders and assured them that he will write to the government on the matter. Meanwhile, Akhara Parishad, on whose programme Akhilesh Yadav was slated to visit Prayagraj, expressed annoyance with the state government's act. "Akhilesh was to attend the religious function as a pilgrim and stopping him from coming to Prayagraj has hurt the saints. Every year on the occasion of Achala Saptmi, a big religious programme is organised which a family member of Mulayam Singh Yadav attends. This year, we had invited Akhilesh Yadav, but the government stopped him from coming," stated Akhara Parishad president mahant Narendra Giri at Prayagraj on Wednesday. UNI