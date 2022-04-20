SP-BSP Gathbandhan A Mismatch: Shivpal

Lucknow: Continuing his tirade against the Bahujan Samaj Party Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday said the gathbandhan was a mismatch and the electorate of Uttar Pradesh would never accept the coming together of strange bedfellows and reject them.

"The alliance is a complete mismatch and the decision was taken in the self-interest of the leaders of both the parties. Mayawati never respected socialists. People will not accept this alliance and those who are boasting about it will have to face defeat," Mr Yadav said here.

Lauding the PSP (L) cadre for strengthening the party within a short span of time, Shivpal asked them to get ready for more challenges.

PSP(L) was formed in late August 2018, after Shivpal's growing differences with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav over "not giving him the due respect in the Samajwadi Party".

The PSP(L) chief also attacked the Narendra Modi government for "failing" to keep its promises and eventually "losing people's trust".

"Our party workers should be alert as the BJP may use the Ram mandir issue to communalise the atmosphere ahead of elections for political gains," Mr Shivpal said. Interestingly, Shivpal Yadav is still a Samajwadi Party MLA from Jaswantnagar constituency in Vidhan Sabha. However, in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal has announced that he would contest from Firozabad and the PSPL would field candidates on all the Lok Sabha seats. At present, Shivpal Yadav's nephew Akshay Yadav is the sitting Member of Parliament from Firozabad. Akshay is the son of Shivpal's estranged cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, who sided with Akhilesh during the Yadav family feud in 2016. UNI