SP, BSP, Congress Will Become History: Rajnath's Son

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP state General Secretary and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh said that the SP, BSP and Congress were fighting for their survival and after the elections these parties would only remain in the history.

"The SP, BSP and Congress are fighting for their survival. People will spoil their fate in this elections. All the three parties will be completely swept out. They will only remain in the history..." Pankaj who is the state Assembly member from Noida told IANS.

Rajnath Singh is seeking the Lok Sabha elections from here which is considered a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion. He is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha and Congress's Pramod Krishnam. Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pankaj said that the SP's grip in the state has loosened. "People did not receive basic amenities in the 55-60 years of their rule. But there has been a lot of changes in the last five years... Votes are being sought for development." He believes that the BJP will win here with heavy majority. The SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress were stuck in elections based on caste, he said. "But the public has moved over it... People just need development and in last five years, infrastructure in Lucknow has developed."

Pankaj Singh said that there was no challenge in this Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the BJP will win the elections with a better margin than last time.

"Lucknow is standing with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, Rajnathji and the BJP."

Lucknow goes to polls on May 6. --IANS