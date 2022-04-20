SP, BSP, Cong Shunned Principles For Power: Modi

Basti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused the SP, BSP and Congress of "trampling upon" principles for gaining power, and said they were so obsessed with poll arithmetic that they treat people merely as vote banks.

Addressing an election rally here, the PM continued his 'mahamilawat' (grand adulteration) jibe at the opposition alliance and predicted that the bonhomie between the parties fighting the BJP together was short-lived. They will be at each others' throat after May 23, when Lok Sabha poll results will be declared, he said.

"The SP, BSP and Congress are the biggest example of how principles are trampled upon for power. They are so affected by the bad habit of getting their vote bank arithmetic right that they consider people just numbers," Modi said.

He also attacked the SP and the BSP over alleged corruption while apparently referring to the NRHM "scam", illegal sand mining mafia and allegations that some interior fittings were missing after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated his government bungalow on the Supreme Court's direction.

"During the BSP regime, neither ambulances were safe nor the Taj Mahal was safe. During SP's tenure, sand, and even household taps were not spared," he said.

The PM said NDA's work culture was different from that of the 'mahamilawati' alliance. "We want to decentralize the government. But the 'mahamilawatis' are eager to come to Delhi in their lust for power," he said, adding his government has worked strongly keeping development in mind.

"When your 'sevak' goes to different parts of the world, they realise the power of 130 crore Indians," Modi said.

He also referred to the UN listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and said it was a "major victory in India's fight against terror". "Earlier governments used to cry over activities of Pakistan. They were more concerned about their vote banks than the country's enemy. There was a time, when Indian leaders were seen crying, and today Pakistan is going around crying," he said.

Attacking BSP chief Mayawati over her recent tweet that number of violent incidents during her government was fewer than that during the BJP's, Modi listed out some such incidents in Uttar Pradesh from Mayawati's 2007-2012 tenure. "On May 23, 2007 there were serial blasts in Gorakhpur, whose government was there? Six months later, there were serial blasts in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow, whose government was there then? In 2008, there was an attack on CRPF camp in Rampur, and in 2010, a blast took place at Dashashwamedh Ghat, whose government was there at that point of time?" he asked. He also slammed the three parties over the "condition of Poorvanchal". "When the Congress was in power at Centre, and the SP and BSP governments were in the state, what was the condition of Poorvanchal? You know it very well. The lives of the children were in danger due to Japanese Encephalitis, and they (political parties) were busy in vote bank politics."

Modi also said those who are contesting just eight seats have readied themselves for taking oath as the prime minister.

"Those who are fighting just 20 seats are also salivating. And those who are fighting 40 have given their their clothes for stitching," he said. "Tell me which is the face that can eliminate terrorism? Who can rise beyond casteism and think about the betterment of the country?" he asked the gathering.