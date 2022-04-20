SP-BSP Are Together For Economical Gains: UP Power Min

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Power Minister and state government spokesperson Srikant Sharma said that Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati were not faithful to anyone but money.

Addressing the gathering here at Chitbada village, Mr Sharma said that both SP and BSP president were not even faithful for any caste and they came together due to fear of defeat. He said that both were known for bad-administration and corruption.

Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Sharma said that Mr Gandhi was good telling lies and spreading rumours. He said Mr Gandhi alleged that BJP president was behind a terrorist encounter in Gujarat and then targeted him for death of Justice Loya. Congress should apologise to country for baseless allegations which shattered by Apex Court, he added. Speaking about Unnao rape case, Mr Sharma said that rule of law prevails in state and justice would be done though he did not reply on question of party's action against accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The UP minister said that public was distressed from corruption, crime and misrule of SP, BSP and Congress and when Opposition parties understood that they will not come again to power they made alliance. He said that public has realised the fake ideology of both parties and will give them befitted reply in upcoming elections.

Mr Sharma said that reputation of the country has increased in fine leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that China tried to defame India in international community but after Doklam, message was clear and sound that India will not tolerate any attempt to offend its integrity.

He said that political parties would have grutches against BJP or Modi but for national interest all should speak in one voice. UNI