SP, BSP Are Poison To Development: Adityanath

Basti/Sant Kabirnagar: Accusing the SP and the BSP of cheating people when in power, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said only the BJP can deliver on development, good governance and national security fronts.

"The state got chief ministers from SP and BSP seven times but they kept cheating the people in the name of development... SP and BSP are a poison to development, while Modiji will wreak havoc on terrorism and anti-nationals," the Chief Minister said addressing an election rally in Basti.

In Sant Kabirnagar, he said "on one side is the BJP which is fighting terrorism and naxalism, while on the other is the alliance of SP-BSP and Congress which are supportive of terrorism in the country." "Only BJP can give development , good governance and security in the country," Yogi stressed.

"For the SP and BSP, only four districts were important which was supplied electricity and the remaining 71 used to go without power.... Our effort is that every village and house get power round the clock in two years' time," the BJP leader remarked. The chief minister said the country's dignity and honour has risen at the global level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused the SP-BSP combine and Congress of harbouring "divisive" intentions.

"There is only one slogan which is heard all over the country, be it women, men or the youth....phir ek baar , Modi sarkar," he said.

Giving an account of the works undertaken by his government in the state , specially in the sugar sector, he warned that "doors of the jails have been kept open" for sugar mill owners who are not making payments of the farmers and said that sugarcane cane crushing activities" will continue till there was produce with the farmers. PTI