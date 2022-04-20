SP, BSP & Cong Political Outfits Serving Their Family Interest: Shah

Lucknow: Alleging that Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress are just political outfits serving the interest of particular families, union home minister Amit Shah on Friday sought the support of the people for second term of Yogi Adityanath government which will be the foundation for the third term of Narendra Modi government at the centre.

"The opposition - SP, BSP and Congress are only interested in their family's progress but on the other hand BJP has always cared for the people of the country and accepted the entire country as their family," he said.

Shah, who launched the special membership drive of the BJP here on Friday, claimed that 90 per cent of the promises made by the party before 2017 assembly polls in the state have been fulfilled and the rest 10 per cent would be done in the next 3 months. Shah was addressing the workers of the Awadh region after flagging off the campaign vehicles at the Defence Expo ground here.

"We will prepare the manifesto for 2022-27 tenure with the support of the people and will promise to fulfill it in time," he added. Talking about the works done by the Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, he said the Modi ji and Yogi government have brought great changes in Uttar Pradesh and in the country.

"You gave two-thirds majority and Modi ji laid the foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi and today a sky high grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is being built. Other promises like removal of Article 370 were also fulfilled," Mr Shah said.

"I have always said that the power to the Centre passes through UP and the 2022 assembly polls in UP will be the foundation work for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said while seeking over 300 seats in the state polls and the second term of Yogi Adityanath. The former BJP president said that the SP-BSP game went on for many years in UP, and it had ruined the state. But after BJP came to power in 2017 things started to change. There are some political parties which do social service work forever." Some political parties are like a frog comes out in the rain, such electoral frogs also come out at the time of elections," he said. While mentioning about SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, "Where were he during the time of Corona and now wearing new dress he is claiming to remove the government to benefit his family. In a special mention about the Ayodhya incident, he reminded Akhilesh Yadav that it was his party's government which opened fire on the Ram bhakts. "He (Akhilesh) has ruled for himself, for his family and for his caste, and for no one else," he alleged.

"Now the mafias and corruption have ended and exodus is a thing of the past. For all other political parties, elections are a means of grabbing power but for a BJP worker, the election is an election to take the party's ideology from door to door," he added.

Shah said BJP has worked to restore UP's prestige and has worked towards making UP the most prominent state of the country.

"BJP has proved that governments are not for the family, but for the poorest of the poor in the state. Before 2017, UP was the 7th economy of the country, today UP has become the second economy of the country with upliftment in all the sectors," he claimed.

"Akhilesh babu, you left the UP budget of Rs 10 lakh crore. Yogi ji has made a budget of Rs 21.31 lakh crore while UP has given a crore of free houses, LPG gas, toilets, power connections and free foodgrains," he said.

Appealing to the party workers to make this membership drive a grand success under the slogan of MY family- BJP family, he said every house should have a BJP member in the state.

The two month drive, to enroll over 20 million new members, will go up to December 31 next and a target of 53% of the population of youth. BJP will do the work of connecting youth, poor, women, dalits, backwards with the party through this membership drive too.

Shah will address the former legislators and other leaders at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and later will hold several rounds of meetings with the state executive members and other leaders at the state party HQ. He will leave for Dehradun tomorrow morning.

—UNI