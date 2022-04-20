SP-BSP Alliance Will Wipe Out BJP From UP: Shivpal

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi party leader Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday said that the alliance of his party with the Bahujan Samaj party will wipe out the BJP from Uttar Pradesh in, 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shivpal Yadav having daggers drawn relationship with his nephew and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for close to last two years appears to have fallen in line, after the victory in Lok Sabha bypolls at Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Shivpal Yadav who was in Etawah on Tuesday said the BJP unnerved by the coming together of the two arch rivals is now digging the past of both the parties with the aim of spreading misinformation and confusion among the rank and file of the two parties. Referring to the over two decade old state guest house incident the SP leader said,"the acrimony with Mayawati and her party is a thing of past".

"All that is irrelevant now is that both parties are walking ahead, hand in hand, to achieve a larger national objective of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party which is detrimental to both the state and the nation," Shivpal Yadav said.

He said the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections, held earlier by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, was like "glue which has forced the ruling party to talk of development.

The SP leader said the BJP, no longer accuses the opposition parties that they have no issue and no agenda. He said the with the coming together of the SP-BSP, the opposition has a clear and effective narrative to take on the BJP and its communal agenda.

He said Mayawati has himself given a clean chit to Akhilesh Yadav and absolved him of the responsibility for the June 1995 state guest house incident. He said the BSP chief Mayawatiji has set the record straight that when this incident happened and Akhilesh Yadav was nowhere in politics. UNI