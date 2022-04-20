SP-BSP Alliance In Hurry To Announce Candidates After Priyanka Entry

Lucknow: Political scenario in Uttar Pradesh made U-turn the day Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was made the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP East, though the SP-BSP Alliance is not ready to negotiate with the Congress for a formidable opposition against the ruling BJP.

The SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan (alliance) was announced in Lucknow on January 12 and just after 15 days, Congress announced the entry of Priyanka, which had certainly made the political scenario in the state more unpredictable.

The appeal by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the SP-BSP to make a formidable opposition in UP by including Congress in their fold, seems to have gone unheard by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Now, SP-BSP Alliance is all set to declare its list of candidates to counter the Congress impact.

Sources in the Allianc, said here on Monday the candidates will be declared for all 76 seats (38 each for SP and BSP).

"Candidates' selection and seat distribution has been finalised. The BSP is to get a larger representation in West UP and Bundelkhand region. And, the SP to get more seats in East UP and Central UP," sources added.

On the other hand, a senior Congress leader made it clear that the party had already chalked out its strategy before the announcement of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry in active politics on January 23. "Congress with the support of some smaller parties is likely to contest all the 80 seats with Congress itself going in 60 selected seats," the leader said. The leader further said that the party president Rahul Gandhi had already appealed to the SP-BSP alliance to take Congress with them to fight against BJP, but they ignored his appeal. UNI