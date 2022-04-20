SP-BSP Alliance Formed To Save Own Identities: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hits out on the recently-forged alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and termed the alliance as between 'two most corrupt parties' who have joined hands not to save India but 'to save their own identities.'

"People know the true character of these two parties. They are caste-based parties. They are the parties who do not have democratic values within organisation. How can they save or talk about Indian democracy. The high sounding words of the leaders of these parties uttered is hollow and meaningless," CM said while speaking in a private function here on Sunday.

Chief Minister said that these are anarchic elements and BJP is competent enough to wipe them out. "We do not face any challenge in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP and its ally will win minimum of 72 seats this time. We have chalked our strategy and are confident of implementing it," he said.

Taking a jibe at the alliance, he said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh is caught in a mire after declaring the pact because he does not know whom to project as Prime Minister. He had been advocating his father Mulayam Singh Yadav to be the next Prime Minister of the country but now he is forced to say Mayawati would be Prime Minister.

"How can such alliance be legitimate? Therefore, I am saying that BJP will defeat this alliance," he said. Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced alliance between BSP and SP sharing 38 seats each. The Congress is kept out of this pact which on Sunday announced top contest 80 seats of its own.

When asked, he said, "if Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav are so serious about this alliance why they are not allowing a merger. Yedi dil mil gaye to party bhi mil jaani chahiye," he said.

On the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said, "The BJP had said that it will resolve the issue while staying within the ambit of the Constitution. The matter is in Supreme Court. We are making repeated appeals to it that this issue must be resolved at the earliest for the sake of development of the country."

"If there is anyone, who can resolve the issue, it is the BJP. Those, who had created this problem, cannot resolve it," he added. UNI