SP-BSP Alliance An Opportunistic Formation: Shivpal

Lucknow: Shivpal Singh Yadav, heading the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and the warring uncle of the Samajwadi party President Akhilesh Yadav, terming the SP-BSP alliance as `opportunistic' with claiming that the rank and file of the Samajwadi Party would never accept the new political formation.

``Its an opportunistic alliance so it lacks credibility among the people. The Bahujan Samaj Party particularly ever since the breakup of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party in June 1995, had no stone unturned to humiliate the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and other senior leaders like Janeshwar Mishra', said Shivpal Yadav here on Tuesday adding ``the results of the coming Lok Sabha elections would endorse my observation about the SP-BSP alliance''. Shivpal Yadav denied the charges leveled by BSP chief Mayawati that his party was a proxy of the BJP. ``I am not a purchasable commodity and it's too well known about that she is neck deep in economic offences and also known for selling the party tickets during the assembly and Lok Sabha elections''. He claimed all those who have faith in social justice are looking at the SP-BSP alliance with suspicion and questioning its ultimate objectives. PSPL leader claimed that any anti BJP alliance will not be viable without including his party and the Congress.

``Mayawati is notorious for selling the power she earns with the support of the dalits, OBCs and minorities, to the BJP and she became the chief minister for three times with the support of the BJP. Who can guarantee that she will not join hands with the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections'', charged Shivpal Yadav. He alleged that Mayawati as chief minister framed large number of muslim youths in false cases and sent them to jail. Shivpal Yadav rejected the claim of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati that only their alliance can take on the BJP and defeat the ruling party in UP and the Centre. ``This is not `gathbandhan' but `Thugbandhan' and the way they have decided to keep the Congress and the PSPL out of it raises question over its real intentions. Many are wondering whether the real objective of the alliance is to ensure the division of the votes of the dalits, OBCs and muslims to pave the way for the easy victory of the BJP in Lok Sabha elections'', alleges Shivpal Yadav.

Alleging that Mayawati will ditch Samajwadi Party after the Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Yadav said ``nobody knows about the possible course of action of Mayawati after the Lok Sabha elections and looking at her past record anything is possible''. He said it's too early to comment on the viability of the SP-BSP alliance and its impact on the Lok Sabha elections. The PSPL leaders said as the Lok Sabha election approaches new political alignments will occur in Uttar Pradesh politics.

The PSPL has been allotted Chaabi (key) as the election symbol, by the Election commission of India. The PSPL is banking on the support of the rebels of the Samajwadi Party who will be denied the party ticket following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj party. With only 38 seats in the quota out of total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, there will be no SP candidate in as many as 42 seats. Large number of SP leaders aspiring for the party tickets are set to seek alternative pastures and the most preferable destination is likely to be the PSPL. UNI