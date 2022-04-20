SP bickering widens: Party heading towards split

Lucknow:�The crisis in Samajwadi Party has deepened further as the reconciliation efforts by the senior leaders today failed to break the ice between party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav. However, five leaders and Rajya Sabha MPs Beni Prasad Verma, Reoti Raman Singh, Naresh Agarwal and Kironmoy Nanda, along with Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, met the SP chief at his residence. The five senior SP leaders had gathered at Mr Mulayam's residence to find a solution of the open war that had broken out in the first family of the party. SP sources said the four leaders held consultation for close to three hours, during which Mr Mulayam is said to have spoken for most of the time. Later in the evening, the five leaders met Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at his official residence. The senior leaders refused to share with the media, their deliberations with the Chief Minister. SP Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda, however, said ''I am deeply saddened by the turn of events today and the party is headed towards disaster''. The SP sources, however, said Mr Akhilesh reiterated his demand for the withdrawal of expulsion orders of all the youth leaders and MLCs and he should have the authority in the distribution of tickets for the next Assembly elections. The failure of reconciliation efforts was also evident from the fact that against the wishes of Mr Akhilesh, state SP president Shivpal Yadav today announced the new office bearers of four youth organisations. Earlier in the day, after meeting with SP chief at his residence on Vikramaditya Marg, Mr Beni Prasad said ''Mulayam Singh Yadav is very unhappy and upset with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav (Rajya Sabha MP). He vented his frustration during the meeting. "Though his anguish with the CM is not new, but Mr Akhilesh's silence over Udayvir letter has hurt him deeply," Mr Verma added. Writing to Mulayam Singh, suspended MLC Udayveer Singh sought a change in party leadership. He demanded that Mr Akhilesh be made the national president of SP. While Mulayam held a meeting with senior party leaders, Mr Akhilesh met his supporters at his residence. The Chief Minister is learnt to have stuck to his ground. He wants bigger say in decision making relating to the distribution of tickets for the next Assembly elections. SP sources said during the meeting at Mulayam's residence, none from Mulayam family was present. Mr Shivpal was called twice inside the meeting room. He was presiding over the meeting of the state executive of the party. The day passed off with three meetings in the SP , first one the state executive, second the meeting between Mr Mulayam and senior party leaders and lastly, the one at the official residence of CM, where Mr Akhilesh held meeting with youth leaders. Sources said the Chief Minister is in no mood to compromise on his stated opposition to the entry of criminals and re-entry of ministers accused of graft into the SP and demand for complete say in deciding tickets for the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, slamming the door on Mr Akhilesh, Mr Shivpal named four office bearers for the frontal organisations of the party. Vijay Yadav will be the new state president of Mulayam youth brigade, while Farhat Khan will head the Minority Cell. Anil Verma was chosen as the President of Lohia Vahini and Abhishek Singh Ashu will head the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. The earlier presidents of the four organisations were expelled from the party in September and the Chief Minister had demanded the roll back of the expulsion order, for the settlement of dispute in the party. �UNI