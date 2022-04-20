SP Bans Expelled Leaders In Today's Foundation Day Function

Lucknow: Ruling Samajwadi Party has banned the entry of party expelled leaders in the silver jubilee foundation day programme here tomorrow. The District Magistrate and the SSP of Lucknow have been directed to ensure the compliance and prevent such leaders from entering the venue of the programme at Janeshwar Mishra Park. Amar Singh, the controversial Rajya Sabha MP, dubbed as an 'outsider� by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will also not attend the programme. Party state president Shivpal Yadav, locked in a bitter feud with Mr Akhilesh Yadav, said party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has given the orders for banning the entry of the expelled leaders. The expelled leaders, all members of the 'Team Akhilesh� were present on the dais yesterday during the flag-off ceremony of the Samajwadi Vikas Rath yatra of the Chief Minister. The yatra was flagged off by Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav. The expelled leaders include five MLCs -- Sunil Yadav, Anand Bhaduria, Sanjay Lather, Arvind Yadav and Udayvir Singh; and heads of party youth organisations. State Minister Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was expelled for assaulting party MLC Ashu Malick, but he continued to be Minister in the Akhilesh Government. Mr Shivpal Yadav had yesterday expressed a soft corner for the expelled leaders, saying, "If the leaders tender an unconditional apology to the national president, then they could be forgiven and expulsion orders would be revoked." He had added "expelled leaders will have to give an application to Netaji seeking apology for their acts of indiscipline then only the party can consider of withdrawing their expulsion. But the decision has to be taken by the party national president only if they tender an apology." Expressing displeasure over the presence of the expelled leaders during the rath yatra, Mr Shivpal Yadav said the expelled leaders should not have joined the rath yatra flag off ceremony. -UNI