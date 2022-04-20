SP Asks Shivpal To Merge His Party For Withdrawing Disqualification Petition

Ballia: Samajwadi Party has offered rebel Shivpal Singh Yadav a chance to rejoin the party by merging his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia(PSPL) with SP to withdraw application for his disqualification in the Assembly.

The offer was instantly turned down by Mr Yadav who said the question of merger does not arise.

PSPL founder Shivpal Singh Yadav said ,"There is all hope for unity in the party, but unfortunately some people are conspiring against it."

He, however, denied any move for merger with the SP in near future.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior SP leader Ram Govind Choudhury, while talking to mediapersons on Sunday night, said, "The party will only consider to withdraw the application for disqualification of the membership of Shivpal Singh Yadav if he merges his party with the SP."

On September 13, Mr Choudhury had moved an application before the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of Yadav as he had formed a new political outfit and contested the Lok Sabha elections against the party's official candidate from Ferozabad seat.

Though Shivpal Singh Yadav had formed a new political outfit PSPL, he still continues to be an SP MLA in the Assembly representing Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district.

However, this was the first time, that SP has asked Shivpal to merge his party to save his Assembly seat.

"The SP has given a patience stand on the Shivpal issue as we waited for him long to move his disqualification from the Assembly when he had formed his new political outfit in 2018. But the ball is in the court of Shivpal and he will have to decide what to do," Mr Choudhury stated.

Earlier, SP president Akhilesh Yadav too had hinted at taking back Shivpal by publicly stating that there is democracy in his family and party and everyone is free to come or go. Shivpal Singh Yadav had already stated after the disqualification petition was moved in the Assembly against him, he had resigned from the SP. UNI