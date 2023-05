SP Announces Candidates For 10 Seats, Eglas Left For Lok Dal

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced candidates for 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh assembly for by-polls scheduled on October 21.

Party has announced name of Indrasen from Gangoh, Dr Tanzeen Fatima from Rampur, Major Ashish Chaturvedi from Lucknow Cant, Samrat Vikas from Govind Nagar Kanpu, Dr Nirbhay Singh Patel from Manikpur Banda, Brijesh Patel from Pratapgarh, Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Jaidpur (Reserve), Subash Rai from Jalalpur Ambedkar Nagar, Kiran Verma from Balha (Reserve) and Sudhakar Singh from Gosi. SP had only Rampur seat out of 11 assembly seats on which voting will be conducted on October 21. Entry of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) can change statistics on several seats. UNI