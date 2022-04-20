SP Announces 5 LS Candidates, Aparna Denied Ticket From Sambhal

Lucknow: The differences within the first family of the Samajwadi party is back in the spotlight yet again as the party president Akhilesh Yadav snubbed his father Mulayam Singh Yadav by denying ticket to Aparna Yadav from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

Aparna is the youngest daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP on Friday announced list of five more candidates for Lok Sabha elections. This takes the number of declared candidates for the party to 15.

The friction arose after Mulayam Singh Yadav asked Akhilesh Yadav to give the Sambhal seat to Aparna Yadav. However, Akhilesh rebuffed his father by giving the Sambhal seat to Shafiqur Rahman Burq.

SP rewarded Burq with the ticket, hours before he was about to join the Congress. Burq, a known party hopper and former MP from both Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj party has spoken to UP Congress committee president Raj Babbar and his ticket as Congress candidate from Sambhal was final. In the meantime, Akhilesh Yadav approached and persuaded him to join the Samajwadi party. Tej Pratap Yadav, sitting MP from Mainpuri and the grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav was also a claimant for the Sambhal seat. Tabassum Hasan, who won on RLD ticket from Kairana in a bypoll in May last year, will contest on a Samajwadi Party symbol this time. Former minister and Samajwadi Party leader Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh will contest from Gonda. Surendra Kumar alias Munni Sharma will be the SP candidate from Ghaziabad.

Former MP Ramsagar Rawat will be the SP candidate from Barabanki (reserved) Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh Yadav by giving ticket to Ram sagar Rawat has sought to placate the senior Samajwadi party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Beni Prasad Verma who was sulking for quite some time.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party had declared Ramji Lal Suman as its candidate from Hathras (reserved) seat and Rajendra S Bind from Mirzapur seat.

In its first list, it had declared nine candidates including party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Kannauj and MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav from Badaun and Firozabad, respectively. The other SP candidates are Kamlesh Katheria from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Valmiki from Bahraich.

The Samajwadi Party has entered a pre-poll alliance with the BSP and will contest 37 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP. While the BSP will contest on 38 seats, the RLD, which is also a part of the alliance, will fight from three seats.

The general election is going to start on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling on the 80 seats in the state will be held in seven phases.

The Samajwadi Party and the BSP will hold a series of joint rallies for the Lok Sabha polls, with the first being on April 7 in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband town. There will be several joint rallies in the state and besides the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will be also part of these public meeting, Samajwadi Party chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The first of these joint rallies will be held in Saharanpur district's Deoband town on April 7 and will be addressed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and RLD president Ajit Singh, he said. UNI