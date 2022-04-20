SP Announces 5 Candidates For Graduate Seat In UP Legislative Council

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced the names of five candidates for the graduate constituencies, who will be elected for the Uttar Pradesh legislative council.

The candidates announced are Dr Aseem Yadav from Agra, Ram Singh Rana from Lucknow, Dr Man Singh from Allahabad-Jhansi, Ashutosh Sinha from Varanasi and Samshad Ahmed Mallik from Meerut graduate constituencies.

Term of 11 members of the council elected from graduate and teachers constituencies in the council would end on May 6, 2020. UNI