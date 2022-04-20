SP Also BSP Put Forth Conditions For Alliance With Congress In UP For 2019 LS Polls

Lucknow: Toeing the footsteps of the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), the Samajwadi Party has also placed conditions before the Congress for electoral alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Samajwadi Party has conveyed to the Congress that any electoral alliance will be meaningful only if it is for three polls bound states and Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan, Madhya and Chhattisgarh are going to polls in November.

A senior SP leader said here on Thursday the rank and file of the party wants seats from the Congress in the assembly poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in exchange for a pact in UP, where the party already has an alliance with the BSP. "After fighting against each other in these states, an alliance only for UP would look absurd," the leader said.

SP wants to spread its wings in three other Hindi-belt states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Assembly polls in these three states are due next month.Akhilesh Yadav had toured Madhya Pradesh several times in last couple of months including recent one to Shadhol district of MP.

Earlier the BSP, too, demanded a pan-India pact with the Congress as the two sides were negotiating alliances in the poll-bound states. Party chief Mayawati eventually picked Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh over the Congress in Chhattisgarh, and has announced candidates for 22 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leaders, however, have not given up hopes of a wider alliance with the BSP. Leaders from the SP and the Congress also maintain that they are hoping to hammer out a deal in the coming weeks.

In mid-September, senior leaders from the Congress and the SP met to discuss the modalities of a possible alliance. A Congress functionary said that the talks did not yield desired result as the SP is "wary about the caste equations and distribution of seats".

Akhilesh Yadav had said in Shahdol last week that "It is the responsibility of the Congress to see how the people with similar ideology can come together." Former Rajya Sabha MP Kironmoy Nanda said that the SP has as a strong foothold in some areas of the poll-bound states. "If the Congress want unity, it has to be other states too where we want to have a share in the alliance. Unity can't be a one-way traffic that will happen on in UP at the convenience of the Congress," he quipped.

Senior Congress leader PL Punia said that the Congress wants to bring together all Opposition parties to fight against the BJP. "But it doesn't mean that if we are left alone, we are a spent force. Please remember, that in 2009 Congress didn't have any alliance yet managed to win 23 seats while the SP won 21 and BSP got 20 seats in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Punia, a Rajya Sabha MP from UP, is looking after Chhattisgarh affairs for the party.

Another senior Congress functionary said "What SP leaders are saying is nothing but posturing amid talks. These issues will finally have no reflection when the parties decide to go for an alliance."

A political analyst said that a tie-up in other states may help the SP as the Samajwadi Party cares only about Uttar Pradesh, they don't care much about Congress. Their strength in UP, however, has given them a big bargaining chip with Congress. A tie-up in other states may help the SP get a few more seats. On the other hand, they don't have much to lose if Congress doesn't have an alliance with them in UP," he said. UNI