SP Alleges BJP Workers Harassing Its Candidates For Council Polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged that the BJP workers, with the support of police and administrative officials, is trying to prevent the SP candidates from filing their nominations of the upcoming UP Legislative Council polls.

In a series of tweets, the SP has alleged that in Farrukhabad, their candidate Harish Kumar was heckled and manhandled by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers when he went to file his nomination papers.

Ajay Pratap, Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh, however, responded to the SP's allegations and said that the BJP and SP candidates turned up at almost the same time and their supporters indulged in slogan shouting. He said that the officials on the spot pacified both groups and restored law and order after which both the candidates filed their nomination papers. The Samajwadi Party also tweeted that the nomination papers were snatched away from its candidate from Etah, Udaiveer Singh, when he went to file the papers.

The Etah police said in a tweet that the SP candidate was taken to the nomination centre by the police and other allegations are being probed. The Samajwadi Party has asked the Election Commission to take cognisance of the above incidents and ensure that the council polls are held in a free and fair manner.

—IANS