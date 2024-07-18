SP's Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP BJP govt, pitches monsoon offer for 100 MLAs

The offer follows Deputy CM KP Maurya's statement emphasizing the organization's importance over the government, stirring speculation about internal BJP conflicts.

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the UP Govt, after a post by the Deputy CM mentioning that the organisation was bigger than the government set political temperatures soaring, the Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav announced a monsoon offer on Thursday, where he asked dissidents to bring a hundred MLAs and form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav took to X, announcing the offer, saying, "Monsoon Offer: Bring a hundred, form the government!"

Earlier, in an interview with ABP News, Yadav said that Maurya had a dream of becoming the Chief Minister and if he could bring in a hundred MLAs with him, then the Samajwadi Party would give full support to him to form the government.

On Wednesday, Deputy CM KP Maurya caused a flutter with a post on X from his office that quoted Maurya as saying, "The organisation is bigger than the government; the pain of the workers is my pain. No one is bigger than the organisation; the workers are the pride."

The post made the opposition speculate that this was a sign of dissent in the BJP. Yadav also alleged that the BJP's fight for power meant it wasn't thinking about the public.

"In the heat of the BJP's fight for power, governance and administration in UP have been put on the back burner. The work of sabotage politics that the BJP used to do in other parties is now being done inside its party. That is why the BJP is sinking into a quagmire of internal conflicts. No one in the BJP thinks about the public," Yadav posted on X.

Maurya took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party chief on Wednesday and said that the BJP is strong at both state and national levels and is going to be victorious in the assembly polls in 2027, as it was in 2017.

"SP Bahadur Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, the BJP has a strong organisation and government both at the national and state levels; the SP's PDA is a fraud. The return of SP's hooliganism in UP is impossible; the BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections," said Maurya in a post on X on Wednesday.

The BJP and its allies have 283 seats in the 403-member assembly while the SP lead INDIA bloc has 107 seats.

—ANI