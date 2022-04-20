Soybean futures slip on muted demand

New Delhi: Soybean prices on Friday fell Rs 50 to Rs 3,732 per quintal in the futures market as participants cut down on their positions due to weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for June delivery declined by Rs 50, or 1.32 per cent, to Rs 3,732 per quintal with an open interest of 77,605 lots.

Soybean for July delivery fell by Rs 46, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 3,668 per quintal with an open interest of 18,325 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said. PTI