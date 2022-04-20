Soybean futures rise on positive demand

New Delhi: Soybean prices on Friday went up by Rs 32 to Rs 3,900 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for June delivery rose by Rs 32, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 3,900 per quintal with an open interest of 4,020 lots.

Soybean for July delivery went up by Rs 8, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 3,772 per quintal with an open interest of 66,395 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices. PTI