Southern states, Bihar get deficient monsoon rains in June

New Delhi: Most of the southern states and Bihar have not received any rain from the southwest monsoon so far this season, despite the fact that Rajasthan and the granary states of Punjab and Haryana have received abundant rainfall in the first month of the season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that as of June 29 the country had received 136.5 mm of rainfall, 13% less than the normal of 157.7 mm.

Both Bihar and Kerala saw significantly lower-than-average rainfall in June, with Bihar seeing 69% and Kerala seeing 60% of their usual rainfall.—Inputs from Agencies