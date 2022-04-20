South Korean ferry disaster, one year on: 'My heart feels as if it's about to burn'

Seoul: As South Korea marked the first anniversary of Sewol ferry disaster on Thursday, President Park Geun-Hye assured the bereaved families of the victims that the sunken ship will be raised. Ferry Sewol carrying 476 people sank off Jindo Island while moving from Incheon port to Jeju Island. Of 476 passengers, more than 300 people were killed, with over 250 of them being children. Majority of them were the students and teachers from the same high school. Only 174 people out of more than 400 passengers were rescued in the aftermath of the ferry disaster which drew intense criticism for the government and ship officials. The nation is marking the first anniversary of the tragedy with various ceremonies being held to remember the victims. According to the BBC, nearly 300 private organisations and local governments were marking the day, Home Affairs Minister Jeong Jong-seop said. Chairs remain empty at one classroom of Danwon High School, which has been left as a memorial to the children who died. Commemorating the victims of the tragic ferry disaster, President Park said that the sunken Sewol ferry would be salvaged �at the earliest possible date". "I have a heavy heart and my heart aches to think how painful it is" for the family members for the sudden loss of their loved ones, Park said in an address. The ship recovery is set to cost $110m according to the government. President Park's promise to recover the ship comes after repeated demand by the victims' families to refloat the sunken ferry. All but nine bodies were recovered by the rescuers in the aftermath of the tragic disaster. The families of those whose remains have not yet been found remain stuck in the agony of bereavement and have called for refloating of ship "because the absence of remains impedes the process of grief and of mourning", said a BBC report. Mother of one of the victims whose remains have not yet been found, told the BBC, "It really hurts. The anger boils up. My heart feels as if it's about to burn". "We, the families of the missing victims, are still living the day -- April 16, 2014....I cannot think about anything except to find my daughter and other missing people," another bereaved parent told the CNN. Many heartbroken parents on Wednesday sailed to the site of disaster and offered flowers and their children's favourite snacks into the sea, said a Reuters report. Many others yelled out their beloved kins' names to the sea. "I am so heartbroken. In such cold water, to think how cold she would have been...As she ended her life, to think how she would have missed her mum and dad and her family. My heart aches so much," the Reuters quoted another victim's mother as saying. Victims' families also want a thorough and independent investigation into the ferry disaster. Investigators have earlier concluded that the ferry sank off Jindo Island as one of the crew members made a sharp turn. The ferry was also overloaded and the flawed redesign worsened the matters resulting in the sinking of the ferry in the Yellow Sea. The captain of the ship, 68-year-old Lee Joon-seok,was charged with homicide and handed 36 years in jail. Other crew members too, were imprisoned for negligence. It was reported that the crew had instructed the passengers to stay put as the ship continued to tilt. Most of those who followed orders, could not survive. Those who managed to escape, later complained how the crew members did not help them in rescue. However, there were three such crew members who died saving passengers' lives, with one of them giving her lifejacket to a passenger. Scores of heart-breaking text messages surfaced in the aftermath of the tragedy, which were sent by the children to their kin in their last moments inside the sinking ship. Many messages written by frightened children conveyed "Goodbyes" and "I love you" to their families.