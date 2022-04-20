South Korea to soon establish Korean language institute in Delhi: South Korean Envoy

New Delhi: South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil on Monday said that Seoul is considering extending help to establish a Korean language institute in Delhi.

This announcement was made days after the Indian government included the Korean language in the list of foreign languages in the National Education Policy (NEP).

During an exclusive interview with the ANI, the Ambassador expressed happiness over the inclusion of the Korean language in the secondary level of the Indian education system and said that this move will further cement the relationship between both the countries.

"Happy to hear the Korean language will be offered at the secondary level, it was reported heavily in Korean media. The Korean government is thinking of giving extensive help and establishing a Korean language institute in Delhi," he said.

Speaking on the job opportunities, the Ambassador said that India's move to include Korean language in its list of foreign languages in the NEP will inspire more people to learn the language and hence will have more prospects of getting a job in Korean companies.

"If a person knows the Korean language then it is easier to join the Korean companies like Samsung or LG. Even our embassy recruits regularly Indian employees who can speak the Korean language."

On the India-South Korea's relationship, the Ambassador informed that in Seoul there are several institutes teaching Hindi.

"In Korea, there are a couple of universities teaching the Hindi language as it will soon become a very important language in the world," he said while adding that like Korean language Hindi too might "meet the same situation". (ANI)