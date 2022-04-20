South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases

Seoul (South Korea): Mar 24 South Korea has reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus and nine more deaths, bringing its totals to 9,037 infections and 120 deaths.

South Korea''s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that so far 171 infections have been linked to people entering the country from abroad.

Authorities have stepped up border controls to prevent the virus from re-entering amid broadening outbreaks in Europe, North America and beyond.

Around 7,700 of the country''s cases are from the southeast city of Daegu and the neighbouring areas, where thousands of infections were linked to a secretive church sect.

More than 740 people tested positive in the populous Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of South Korea''s 51 million population. (AP)