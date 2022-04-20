South Korea MERS cases rise to 154

Seoul: Four new Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) cases were reported in South Korea on Tuesday, taking the total to 154. The health ministry also reported of three more deaths, raising the toll to 19 and the fatality rate to over 12 percent, Xinhua news agency reported. Among the latest cases, three people were infected at the emergency room of Samsung Medical Centre in Seoul when they nursed their hospitalised families. Three patients were discharged from hospitals as they completely recovered. The total number of hospital discharges has increased to 17, the ministry added. Currently, over 5,500 people are in quarantine. IANS