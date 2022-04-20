South Korea's national security council expresses concerned regarding North Korean missile launch

Seoul: South Korea's National Security Council conveyed a meeting on Thursday morning where it expressed deep concern over North Korea's missile launches, the South Korean presidential administration said in a statement.

Presidential administration said "The council members, after a serious discussion for an hour and a half, expressed deep concern about the missile launches while the US is reviewing the North Korea policy."

Meeting decided to strengthen cooperation with all related states for a thorough analysis of the background and intention of the launches.

North Korea on Thursday morning fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The missiles were fired from the North's eastern town of Hamju, South Hamgyong Province, at 7:06 a.m and 7:25 a.m. and flew around 450 kilometers with an altitude of 60 km, the JCS said.

—UNI