Sydney:Electing to bat first, South Africa made 408 for 5 against the West Indies in their group B ODI cricket match of the ICC World Cup here today. Brief Scores: South Africa: 408 for 5 in 50 overs (A B de Villiers 162 not out, Andre Russell 2/74). PTI
Sports
South Africa smash 408/5 against West Indies
April20/ 2022
Categories :SportsTags :
Related Post
- April27/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April15/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April5/ 2023
- April4/ 2023
- April1/ 2023
- April1/ 2023