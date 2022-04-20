South Africa score 339/4 against Zimbabwe

Hamilton: David Miller and Jean-Paul Duminy smashed spectacular hundreds to help South Africa overcome a precarious start and post an imposing 339/4 in their Cricket World Cup opener against Zimbabwe at Seddon Park here today. The left-handed duo of Miller (138* off 92 balls) and Duminy (115* off 100) led South Africa's recovery with an unbeaten 256-run partnership for the fifth wicket after Zimbabwe bowled well initially, on a pitch offering assistance to the faster bowlers. A big upset looked on the big cards when Zimbabwe had their fancied rivals reeling at 83 for four with their in-form skipper Ab de Villiers (25) also back in the hut. It was a moment to remember South Africa's shock loss against their African counterparts in the tournament's 1999 edition. As it panned out, Miller and Duminy got together only to take the game away from the opposition. The dangerous duo known for their big-hitting prowess smashed the bowlers to all corners of the park. Miller, as he has often shown in the IPL, hit sixes at will, ending with nine of them. Miller did not spare any bowler but took a particular liking for medium-pacer Solomon Mire, hammering him for a 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 (30 runs) in the 47th over. Sixes and fours became a routine towards the end of the innings as South Africa amassed 146 runs from the last 10 overs. While Miller marauded to his second ODI hundred, Duminy cruised to his fourth ton. The more experienced batsman collected nine fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe used the conditions well early on after Elton Chigumbura opted to bat. It was rare to see South Africa's explosive top four fail with Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and de Villers falling cheaply. PTI