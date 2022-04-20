South Africa registers 1,280 COVID-19 cases

Cape Town: The total number of COVID-19 infections in South Africa has risen to 1,280, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

In his latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic, he also confirmed the second death of a COVID-19 patient, a 74-year-old male.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after travelling to the Kruger National Park in northeast South Africa with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms, the minister said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those in contact with the deceased, including his family members and 14 health workers, are now in quarantine and being monitored.

South Africa has the largest number of COVID-19 cases on the African continent and is currently in a 21-day national lockdown.

--IANS