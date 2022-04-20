South Africa crush India, clinch T20 series

South Africa backed up their fierce bowling performance with the willow to inflict a crushing defeat on India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 International at the Barabati Stadium here on Monday. With the win, South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series the last of which will be played the Eden Gardens on October 8. Chasing India's total of 92, South Africa crossed the line with six wickets in hand. J.P. Duminy top scored with an unbeaten knock of 30 for the tourists while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for India returned figures of 3/24.