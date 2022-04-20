South Actor Arjun Sarja's Daughter, Aishwarya Arjun Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined at Home

South actor Aishwarya Arjun who was seen in Prema Baraha, has tested COVID-19 positive and is currently quarantined at home. The actor took to her verified Instagram account on Monday to confirm the news. "I have recently been tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. God bless. With love, Aishwarya Arjun," she wrote.

Aishwarya is the daughter of renowned Tamil, Telugu and Kannada actor-filmmaker Arjun Sarja, fondly referred to as Action King by fans. Aishwarya Arjun's name started trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon, as fans of Arjun Sarja started praying for her speedy recovery and flooded her with get well soon messages.

On July 15, Arjun Sarja's nephew, Dhruv Sarja, also took to Twitter to reveal that he and wife Prerana has tested positive for coronavirus. "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe (sic)," read his tweet.

—IANS