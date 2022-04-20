Sourav Ganguly to become Team India's high performance manager: Reports

New Delhi: As per media reports, BCCI has begun negotiations with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for key roles in the national cricket set up. Sourav Ganguly, widely regarded as one of India's greatest ever captains, is set to take over as Team India's high performance manager. Dada has given his his nod to take up this role, according to sources. The Indian board wants Tendulkar to help improve the NCA to be state-of-the-art training and research facility for players. The master blaster has agreed to BCCI's offer in principle, but has also communicated to the board that he wished to know more details about his new job. While Dravid who is being looked at as a potential Talent Development Manager, is yet to confirm his availability for the role. Dravid informed the board that he would only reach a decision after the conclusion of the IPL. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its working Committee meeting last month had shown a desire in appointing legendary trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as advisor�s on all cricket-related matters. The BCCI has decided to seek the approval of the trio to advise them on all important cricketing matters including the appointment of national coach. Earlier in the month, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were being seen as candidates to replace Duncan Fletcher as the next coach of Team India. But their possible appointment as advisors might mean that they are no long in contention for the top job.